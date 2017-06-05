Arrest made in March 2016 shooting death of Orlando manA man was...
An arrest was made Friday in the March 2016 shooting death of an Orlando man at the the Silver Hills apartment complex, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The department's felony squad with assistance from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested Antwoin Turner, 29, in Deltona.
