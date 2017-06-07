Another Orlando shooting: Raising kids in a mass-murder world

Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Fiamma, a business on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road near Orlando on June 5, 2017 Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Fiamma, a business on North Forsyth Road near Hanging Moss Road near Orlando on June 5, 2017 Last year, he started the Monday after Pulse. Deputies who were supposed to help kids understand the challenges and rewards of working in law enforcement were still reeling themselves from the bloody crime scene with 49 fatalities they had encountered the day before.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.