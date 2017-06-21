'America's Got Talent': Orlando audit...

'America's Got Talent': Orlando auditions Nov. 5

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The judges on 'America's Got Talent,' from left: Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell. "America's Got Talent" remains the most popular series in summer television, and that should boost turnout when the NBC contest stages Orlando auditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min VetnorsGate 1,546,977
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 51 min Frankie Rizzo 1,096
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr HillaryFourty6 63,825
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 3 hr Murphey_Law 513,183
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 4 hr King George 98,415
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) 7 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 16
Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08) 13 hr Bye bye 1,334
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,977 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC