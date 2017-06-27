Americans are planning massive July 4...

Americans are planning massive July 4th road trips

According to the AAA, the well-known auto association, at least 44.2 million people are going on travels over the Independence Day weekend, a new record - and 37.5 million of them are going for car road trips. No less than 1.25 million more persons will be enjoying a short vacation away from home above the level seen last year, for the most traveled Independence Day ever.

