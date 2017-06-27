Alligator bites video camera attached...

Alligator bites video camera attached to man's head

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

If you like your head securely fastened above your shoulders, you probably shouldn't try this at your local Louisiana swamp. Orlando, Fla., resident Michael Womer, who calls himself the Gator Crusader, decided to answer a question he says he gets a lot: What does it look like when an alligator bites your face? To show his viewing audience, Womer straps a GoPro to his head, and orders one of his pet alligators to smile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Teaman 1,549,697
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 2 hr fortmyersf 513,194
News Trial Begins For Ex-Army Recruiter Accused Of M... (Aug '11) 3 hr Media dont tell t... 16
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 6 hr zazz 98,423
Has anyone ever had a new appliance fail multip... (Mar '12) 22 hr dontbuyGE 24
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Mon Ms Sassy 63,859
Private Jet Charters - Private Yacht Charters -... Sun Inspirationalmill... 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,287 • Total comments across all topics: 282,065,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC