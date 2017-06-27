Alligator bites video camera attached to man's head
If you like your head securely fastened above your shoulders, you probably shouldn't try this at your local Louisiana swamp. Orlando, Fla., resident Michael Womer, who calls himself the Gator Crusader, decided to answer a question he says he gets a lot: What does it look like when an alligator bites your face? To show his viewing audience, Womer straps a GoPro to his head, and orders one of his pet alligators to smile.
