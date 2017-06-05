Alabama man arrested for 'sodomizing ...

Alabama man arrested for 'sodomizing a child, producing child porn...

Read more: Right Wing News

A very sick in the head Alabama man has been arrested for continually sodomizing a young child, producing child pornography and even throwing in a little sex with a female dogJust line this guy up against the wall. Daniel Ray Dunn, 28, was caught and charged for three counts of child pornography, sodomy and bestiality, and on top of all that, he was also charged with first-degree sodomy.

