Alabama man arrested for 'sodomizing a child, producing child porn...

A very sick in the head Alabama man has been arrested for continually sodomizing a young child, producing child pornography and even throwing in a little sex with a female dogJust line this guy up against the wall. Daniel Ray Dunn, 28, was caught and charged for three counts of child pornography, sodomy and bestiality, and on top of all that, he was also charged with first-degree sodomy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.