Alabama man arrested for 'sodomizing a child, producing child porn...
A very sick in the head Alabama man has been arrested for continually sodomizing a young child, producing child pornography and even throwing in a little sex with a female dogJust line this guy up against the wall. Daniel Ray Dunn, 28, was caught and charged for three counts of child pornography, sodomy and bestiality, and on top of all that, he was also charged with first-degree sodomy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|USAsince1680
|1,540,957
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|9 min
|TomInElPaso
|608
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|8 hr
|Squidy
|63,709
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|20 hr
|Jacob
|243
|Davie construction owner Jack Hardy dies in mot... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|STEVE PHILLIPS
|50
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,412
|Workplace shootings, like Orlando's, tick upwar...
|Mon
|truffully thinking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC