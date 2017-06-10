After Pulse attack, gay Latino community seeks strength
There are 3 comments on the Fox News story from 9 hrs ago, titled After Pulse attack, gay Latino community seeks strength. In it, Fox News reports that:
In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Marco Quiroga, who works to support LGBTQ and social-justice causes in central Florida, reflects in front of one of the memorials at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla. A year after the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the city's gay Latinos are trying to build up their community by forming support groups, seeking seats at the tables of power and creating a foundation to champion gays and Latinos.
#1 3 hrs ago
They need more than strength
#2 3 hrs ago
We need another Omar Mateen!
#3 3 hrs ago
I'd love to see another Orlando this summer! That was great last year!
