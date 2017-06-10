After Pulse attack, gay Latino commun...

After Pulse attack, gay Latino community seeks strength

There are 3 comments on the Fox News story from 9 hrs ago, titled After Pulse attack, gay Latino community seeks strength. In it, Fox News reports that:

In this Tuesday, May 30, 2017 photo, Marco Quiroga, who works to support LGBTQ and social-justice causes in central Florida, reflects in front of one of the memorials at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Fla. A year after the Pulse Nightclub shooting, the city's gay Latinos are trying to build up their community by forming support groups, seeking seats at the tables of power and creating a foundation to champion gays and Latinos.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
I Hate Queer Mods

Hockessin, DE

#1 3 hrs ago
They need more than strength

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gomez

New York, NY

#2 3 hrs ago
We need another Omar Mateen!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Gomez

New York, NY

#3 3 hrs ago
I'd love to see another Orlando this summer! That was great last year!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min No Surprize 1,542,490
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 12 min Murphey_Law 513,173
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 25 min Eagle 12 864
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Fugsworth 63,742
News LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight 2 hr Gomez 20
News Site of '06 murders sold again -- OrlandoSentin... (Aug '07) 16 hr True that 36
Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08) 23 hr tampa 1,331
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,329 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC