After public outcry, Florida city moves Confederate statue
Workers load a section of a Confederate statue called "Johnny Reb" on a truck as it is being removed from a downtown park Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The statue will be relocated to a Confederate section of a nearby cemetery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,547,171
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|43 min
|Mary NY
|513,184
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,832
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|8 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|1,096
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|King George
|98,415
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|15 hr
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|16
|Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08)
|20 hr
|Bye bye
|1,334
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC