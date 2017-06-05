A year later, victims of Florida club shooting honored at pre-dawn ceremony

The names of the 49 people killed in a Florida nightclub last June will be read aloud on Monday in a pre-dawn remembrance marking the exact moment a year earlier when a gunman transformed a dance party into a chilling massacre. The private reading at Orlando's Pulse nightclub at 2:02 a.m. is the first in a series of events at which victims' names will be memorialized with performances, prayers and candlelight vigils scheduled across the country on "Orlando United Day."

