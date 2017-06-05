A year later, victims of Florida club shooting honored at pre-dawn ceremony
The names of the 49 people killed in a Florida nightclub last June will be read aloud on Monday in a pre-dawn remembrance marking the exact moment a year earlier when a gunman transformed a dance party into a chilling massacre. The private reading at Orlando's Pulse nightclub at 2:02 a.m. is the first in a series of events at which victims' names will be memorialized with performances, prayers and candlelight vigils scheduled across the country on "Orlando United Day."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|flack
|1,542,902
|LGBT community prepares for a march -- and a fight
|23 min
|She be Rainbow
|29
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,746
|Murder suspect wanted in Orlando caught in Deltona
|3 hr
|RuffnReddy
|1
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|7 hr
|JFK
|854
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|12 hr
|zazz
|98,413
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|12 hr
|fortmyersf
|513,175
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC