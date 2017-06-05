a Book of Mormona is still outrageous, still teaches universal lessons
Suitability: Ages 13 and older, for language and subject matter. Children younger than 5 will not be admitted to the theater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,541,319
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|14 min
|Mullahing It Over
|686
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|56 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,723
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,172
|Should men wear pantyhose for warmth? It's not ... (Jan '09)
|Tue
|Jacob
|243
|Davie construction owner Jack Hardy dies in mot... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|STEVE PHILLIPS
|50
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,412
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC