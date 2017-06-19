9 Investigates: Orlando man charged with child sex abuse lives near school
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Sunnier
|1,546,441
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|fortmyersf
|513,181
|Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08)
|1 hr
|PR mythbuster
|1,333
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|63,814
|Marina City Web site draws board's anger with s... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Super Free
|100
|Many Cops In Florida Know How Crooked Disney an... (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Realtime
|14
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 hr
|Subduction Zone
|1,082
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC