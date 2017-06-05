5 People Reported Dead In Orlando Workplace Shooting
Five people, including the shooter, are dead after a shooting at an Orlando, Florida business headquarters, CNN affiliate WFTV reports. Police reported earlier they were investigating a "multiple fatality" shooting, according to Capt.
