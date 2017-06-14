14-year-old boy shot in Orlando, cops...

14-year-old boy shot in Orlando, cops say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

It happened around 12:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Crooms Avenue, in a neighborhood near Bruton Boulevard and Columbia Street. He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Sunnier 1,546,441
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 1 hr fortmyersf 513,181
Puerto Rico Sucks (Jun '08) 1 hr PR mythbuster 1,333
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 63,814
News Marina City Web site draws board's anger with s... (Feb '09) 3 hr Super Free 100
Many Cops In Florida Know How Crooked Disney an... (Apr '11) 5 hr Realtime 14
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 5 hr Subduction Zone 1,082
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC