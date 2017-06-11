11-year-old scales down London highrise, gives back to charity that granted his wish

Brandon Ducharme rappelled down the side of the City Centre building in London, as part of the 4th annual Rope for Hope fundraiser on June 16th, 2017. An eleven-year-old Zurich boy gave back to the charity that made his wish come true three years ago, rappelling down the side of one of the tallest highrises in London's downtown core Friday morning.

