11-year-old scales down London highri...

11-year-old scales down London highrise, gives back to charity that granted his wish

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Brandon Ducharme rappelled down the side of the City Centre building in London, as part of the 4th annual Rope for Hope fundraiser on June 16th, 2017. An eleven-year-old Zurich boy gave back to the charity that made his wish come true three years ago, rappelling down the side of one of the tallest highrises in London's downtown core Friday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 13 min VetnorsGate 1,545,533
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 45 min Subduction Zone 998
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Logic Trumps Faith 63,779
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 4 hr Dudley 1,089
News 2016 was the deadliest year on record for the L... 17 hr Andrew 57
News Gov. Scott to sign controversial education bill... Fri Cheryl Throne 2
News Roads named for Lt. Debra Clayton, Arnold Palmer Fri Cheryl Throne 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,834,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC