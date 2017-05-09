Young girl explains escaping Orlando alligator attack
A girl who was bitten by an alligator over the weekend in Orange County spoke exclusively to NBC News about the scary ordeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|53
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|29 min
|VetnorsGate
|1,529,032
|Republicans' Plan takes takes away care for Rap...
|5 hr
|abby
|1
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|7 hr
|Ranger
|135
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|12 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,147
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|zazz
|98,399
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|Tue
|zazz
|25,595
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC