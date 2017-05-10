Wife of Pulse gunman loses appeal, will stay in jail
Salman is charged with obstruction and aiding and abetting her husband, who opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., last June. Forty-nine people were killed inside the Gay dance club in an attack that earned the distinction of being the worst mass shooting in recent US history.
