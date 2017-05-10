Wife of Pulse gunman loses appeal, wi...

Wife of Pulse gunman loses appeal, will stay in jail

Read more: Seattle Gay News

Salman is charged with obstruction and aiding and abetting her husband, who opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., last June. Forty-nine people were killed inside the Gay dance club in an attack that earned the distinction of being the worst mass shooting in recent US history.

