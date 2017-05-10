Wife of ESPN's Chris Berman dies in double-fatal crash
ESPN sports caster Chris Berman works during the NFL Pro Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. State police say 67-year-old Katherine Ann Berman, of Cheshire, was one of two victims in the two-vehicle crash at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbury.
