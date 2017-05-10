Video: Girl, 10, describes escaping a...

Video: Girl, 10, describes escaping an alligator's jaws near Orlando

A 10-year-old girl who survived an alligator attack near Orlando over the weekend described her harrowing experience on television Monday. The girl said she used a tip she learned at the Gatorland attraction to get free of the animal's powerful jaw.

