Unionized Lynx bus drivers lash out at agency over wages
Unionized drivers of the Lynx bus system railed at the agency's board Thursday for lousy pay, prompting at least one board member to lash back at an apparent "cruel and dishonest" lack of transparency by the union. The confrontation during public comment before the Lynx board was initiated by members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1596 because "we believe they don't know a lot of what's going on," local president Ismael Rivera said.
