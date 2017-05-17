UCF adding more charging stations for...

UCF adding more charging stations for electric cars

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

The University of Central Florida's goal is to have 15 electric car charging stations on the main campus in August. The University of Central Florida's goal is to have 15 electric car charging stations on the main campus in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Joy 1,534,192
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 37 min Kenny Evans 328
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 4 hr Bye bye 33
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 10 hr Lon Spector 165
News Going to a garage sale? A few rules (Jun '09) Sun pissed off 22
Go Trump. Sun Bye bye 1
What happened to Orlando?. It's dirty and ghetto. Sun Bye bye 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,201,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC