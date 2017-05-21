Trump delivers speech in Saudi Arabia

Trump delivers speech in Saudi Arabia

Read more: Washington Blade

President Trump on Sunday in a speech that he delivered in Saudi Arabia made no mention that consensual same-sex sexual relations remain punishable by death in the kingdom. Trump made a broad reference to the massacre at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., which a U.S.-born man who pledged his allegiance to the so-called Islamic State carried out in June 2016.

