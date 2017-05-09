TransitScreen Makes Central Florida Debut at MetroPlan Orlando
The Florida Department of Transportation's reThink Your Commute program has partnered with MetroPlan Orlando to bring TransitScreen to Downtown Orlando. TransitScreen, based in Washington, D.C., provides real-time displays of transportation options, helping people make informed, sustainable decisions to improve quality of life in cities.
