TransitScreen Makes Central Florida Debut at MetroPlan Orlando

Tuesday May 9

The Florida Department of Transportation's reThink Your Commute program has partnered with MetroPlan Orlando to bring TransitScreen to Downtown Orlando. TransitScreen, based in Washington, D.C., provides real-time displays of transportation options, helping people make informed, sustainable decisions to improve quality of life in cities.

