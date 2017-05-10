Tove Lo announces Lady Wood tour dates

We notice that your web browser is out-of-date. For the best experience on AXS.com please consider upgrading to one of the following: We see your preferred language is English , would you like to stay on English or switch to English ? Synthpop singer-songwriter Tove Lo has announced a slew of North American Lady Wood tour dates to bookend her stint with Coldplay on the North American leg of their A Head Full of Dreams tour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Examiner.com.