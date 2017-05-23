Tornado watch likely to be expanded; ...

Tornado watch likely to be expanded; storms enter Central Florida

There are 1 comment on the WFTV Orlando story from 16 hrs ago, titled Tornado watch likely to be expanded; storms enter Central Florida. In it, WFTV Orlando reports that:

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WFTV Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Cheryl Throne

Since: Apr 17

8

Lake Mary, FL

#1 15 hrs ago
Make sure to cover your pools to prevent damage! http://certifiedleakdetection.com/
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 12 min Realtime 1,535,214
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 6 hr orlando 434
News Research: Dropouts flee area schools (Oct '07) 10 hr Willieneal123 55
News Live updates: Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay w... 14 hr Cheryl Throne 1
News Wal-Mart bolsters area footprint with two new w... 15 hr Cheryl Throne 2
News Lockheed Martin Orlando unit seeks incentives t... 15 hr Cheryl Throne 1
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 15 hr robert 172
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,130 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC