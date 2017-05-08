This cop pretended to be Denzel Washington and pulled out his gun. Now hea s fired.

A Florida deputy sheriff has been fired for playfully waving his firearm and taser while quoting lines from Denzel Washington in "Training Day," an action movie about a corrupt cop, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Deputy Dean Zipes, who was hired in December 2015, was fired April 21 for the incident and other allegations that Zipes twice pulled out his firearm in an office setting and once made a motion to draw his service weapon at a pizza delivery boy, joking that he was alleged Orlando, Florida, cop-killer Markeith Loyd.

