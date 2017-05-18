'That is not my husband at all' -- Wife defends man accused of attackinga
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Air Canada flight was diverted to Orlando International Airport on Monday after officials said a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with pots of coffee and tried to open the cabin door while the plane was still in the air.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,533,190
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|7 min
|Rainbow Kid
|323
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|17 min
|zazz
|25,598
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|4 hr
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|41
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|4 hr
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|159
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Lon Spector
|513,166
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|11 hr
|Spotted Girl
|95
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC