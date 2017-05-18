'That is not my husband at all' -- Wi...

'That is not my husband at all' -- Wife defends man accused of attackinga

18 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Air Canada flight was diverted to Orlando International Airport on Monday after officials said a passenger became aggressive, attacked the crew with pots of coffee and tried to open the cabin door while the plane was still in the air.

