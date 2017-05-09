Teen arrested in fatal I-Drive nightc...

Teen arrested in fatal I-Drive nightclub shooting charged as adult, records show

A flash of cash and a fist fight between members of two rival Orlando gangs is what led to a shooting in March that killed a 17-year-old boy, new court records show. The details were released Monday after prosecutors decided to charge Daeshawn Simmons - one of two people arrested in the incident - as an adult.

