Technology elevates new theme park ex...

Technology elevates new theme park experiences in Orlando

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this April 29, 2017, file photo, landscaping consisting of real Earth plant species mixed with sculpted Pandora artificial flora is surrounded by ponds and gentle waterfalls at the Pandora-World of Avatar land attraction in Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The 12-acre land, inspired by the "Avatar" movie, opens in Florida at the end of May at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Ms Sassy 1,535,146
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 18 min Evan V 425
News Research: Dropouts flee area schools (Oct '07) 1 hr Willieneal123 55
News Live updates: Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay w... 5 hr Cheryl Throne 1
News Wal-Mart bolsters area footprint with two new w... 5 hr Cheryl Throne 2
News Lockheed Martin Orlando unit seeks incentives t... 6 hr Cheryl Throne 1
News Tornado watch likely to be expanded; storms ent... 6 hr Cheryl Throne 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC