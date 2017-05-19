Swan chases Orlando officer at Lake Eola
A video of a swan chasing an Orlando police officer at Lake Eola was making the rounds on social media this morning. The video showed the swan stalking and flapping its wings at Officer Brad Miglio as he walked around around his truck.
