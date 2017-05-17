Sorry, inspiring Florida teacher. No bonus for you

Tuesday's newspaper featured a heartwarming story about Mary Rock, a second-grade teacher at Shenandoah Elementary who made such a difference in the lives of her students that a group of graduating seniors, some now valedictorians, returned to her classroom this week to thank her for shaping their lives. As soon as I saw the story, I thought: As good as she is, I bet she didn't even qualify for the state's boneheaded "Best and Brightest" bonus plan - the one that allegedly rewards good teachers.

