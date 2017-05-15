Sneak peek: First look inside Univers...

Sneak peek: First look inside Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

As I glance around the entrance to Volcano Bay, Universal Orlando's new 30-acre water park, I spot no ticket booths, no turnstiles. Instead, there are totem poles, a concierge area and smiling faces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 11 min Wondering 213
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min sonicfilter 1,532,431
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 3 hr Murphey_Law 513,163
John E. Aills Leesburg Bowl Owner 11 hr VogalAndTinaWoods 1
News Police: Man fatally shot during Pine Hills home... 19 hr heartbroken 1
Has anyone ever had a new appliance fail multip... (Mar '12) Tue bsemanchik 23
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... Tue Lon Spector 154
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC