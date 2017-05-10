SK Networks chief receives Global Phi...

SK Networks chief receives Global Philanthropy Award

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

SK Networks Chairman Choi Shin-won became the first awardee of the United Way Global Philanthropy Award, the company said Sunday. Choi received the award during the Community Leaders Conference held by United Way Worldwide in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday to Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,531,063
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 2 hr Lon Spector 152
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 hr Wondering 135
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 14 hr Murphey_Law 513,156
Attn Disney: Kristen Gilbride's dad is a black ... 19 hr Cousin Shane S 3
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 22 hr zazz 98,401
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) May 12 Suezanne 94
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC