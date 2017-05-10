SK Networks chief receives Global Philanthropy Award
SK Networks Chairman Choi Shin-won became the first awardee of the United Way Global Philanthropy Award, the company said Sunday. Choi received the award during the Community Leaders Conference held by United Way Worldwide in Orlando, Florida, Tuesday to Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,531,063
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|2 hr
|Lon Spector
|152
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|2 hr
|Wondering
|135
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,156
|Attn Disney: Kristen Gilbride's dad is a black ...
|19 hr
|Cousin Shane S
|3
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|zazz
|98,401
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|May 12
|Suezanne
|94
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC