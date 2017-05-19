Sheriff Jerry Demings considering run...

Sheriff Jerry Demings considering run for Orange County mayor

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says he's strongly considering a run for Orange County mayor in 2018, a move that could further swell the already sizable number of possible candidates. A Demings candidacy would also create a domino effect by triggering his resignation as sheriff and a special election.

