Sheriff Jerry Demings considering run for Orange County mayor
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings says he's strongly considering a run for Orange County mayor in 2018, a move that could further swell the already sizable number of possible candidates. A Demings candidacy would also create a domino effect by triggering his resignation as sheriff and a special election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|329
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,533,400
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|6 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,167
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|zazz
|25,598
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|13 hr
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|41
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|13 hr
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|159
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|Spotted Girl
|95
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC