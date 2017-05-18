Sesame Street, SeaWorld plan more joint parks
ORLANDO, Fla. - Muppets fans are going to have more places to ask the question, "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?" SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and the non-profit behind Sesame Street announced Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to build another theme park by 2021, and possibly add more U.S. parks in the years beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,533,102
|Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Tex the MultI-Tasker
|41
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|1 hr
|TheOneWhoSolvedTh...
|159
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|309
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Lon Spector
|513,166
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|8 hr
|Spotted Girl
|95
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|9 hr
|lisa
|25,597
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC