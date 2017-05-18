Sesame Street, SeaWorld plan more joi...

Sesame Street, SeaWorld plan more joint parks

ORLANDO, Fla. - Muppets fans are going to have more places to ask the question, "Can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?" SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. and the non-profit behind Sesame Street announced Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to build another theme park by 2021, and possibly add more U.S. parks in the years beyond.

