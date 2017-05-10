Security guard opens fire on man tryi...

Security guard opens fire on man trying to run over family on OBT, deputies say

5 hrs ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Deputies say a security guard opened fire Tuesday on a man trying to run over a family outside a Wendy's on Orange Blossom Trail. It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. when the guard, who was working at a Royal Inn hotel nearby, noticed a fight in the restaurant parking lot, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

