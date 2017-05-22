Remember 'Avatar'? Disney Hopes So With $500 Million Bet on Theme Park
Walt Disney Co. is betting that the most successful movie of all time will help its theme-park business continue a hot streak eight years after the film came out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Denny CranesPlace
|1,534,506
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|3 min
|Carmel
|371
|Barack Obama is a Christian (Dec '07)
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|4,894
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|13 hr
|Revelations
|166
|Let's Chat (Jan '12)
|14 hr
|Voyeur
|19,229
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Mon
|Bye bye
|33
|Going to a garage sale? A few rules (Jun '09)
|Sun
|pissed off
|22
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC