Pulse: Buddy Dyer talks Orlando United Day

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer talks to Greg Warmoth on "Central Florida Spotlight" at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on WFTV-Channel 9. Dyer will discuss the city's preparations to mark the Pulse nightclub shooting a year later. The city and Orange County have designated this June 12 as "Orlando United Day - A Day of Love and Kindness."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.