Police seek person of interest in 201...

Police seek person of interest in 2012 Orlando slaying

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Click Orlando

Orlando homicide detectives are looking for a person of interest they want to question about a 2012 murder that happened in a downtown parking garage. Detectives said they believe that Cruz Emmanual Goytia, 32, might have information about the death of Pedro Gallardo, 23, of Sanford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 13 min Theocraencyclical 170
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 22 min Reality Check 1,531,542
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 7 hr Murphey_Law 153
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) Sun Murphey_Law 513,156
Attn Disney: Kristen Gilbride's dad is a black ... Sun Cousin Shane S 3
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) Sun zazz 98,401
News Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09) May 12 Suezanne 94
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,257 • Total comments across all topics: 281,042,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC