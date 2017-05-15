Police seek person of interest in 2012 Orlando slaying
Orlando homicide detectives are looking for a person of interest they want to question about a 2012 murder that happened in a downtown parking garage. Detectives said they believe that Cruz Emmanual Goytia, 32, might have information about the death of Pedro Gallardo, 23, of Sanford.
