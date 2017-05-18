Police: Orlando tow truck owner kille...

Police: Orlando tow truck owner killed over bill dispute

Tremain Polk, 35, was arrested in Orlando May 16 after allegedly killing a tow truck driver after a dispute WKMG ORLANDO, Fla. A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting the owner of a tow truck company during a dispute over $285 he owed for his impounded car.

