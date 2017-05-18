Police: Orlando tow truck owner killed over bill dispute
Tremain Polk, 35, was arrested in Orlando May 16 after allegedly killing a tow truck driver after a dispute WKMG ORLANDO, Fla. A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting the owner of a tow truck company during a dispute over $285 he owed for his impounded car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|RoxLo
|1,532,962
|___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10)
|32 min
|lisa
|25,597
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|frindly
|306
|Feds raid Florida Career College campuses (Oct '07)
|8 hr
|Tam
|365
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,402
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,165
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|15 hr
|@Kelly
|157
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC