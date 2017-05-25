People on the move 05/29
Submit professional appointments, management-level promotions and significant awards for individuals , along with photos as a .jpg attachment, via email to [email protected] . Jerry Parrish , chief economist and the director of research for the Florida Chamber Foundation, was appointed to the board of FloridaMakes, Orlando.
