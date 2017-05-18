People on the move 05/23

People on the move 05/23

Submit professional appointments, management-level promotions and significant awards for individuals , along with photos as a .jpg attachment, via email to [email protected] . Joel Schwalbe , vice president of information technology, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, was appointed to the board of directors of the Central Florida chapter of the Society for Information Management.

