People on the move 05/23
Submit professional appointments, management-level promotions and significant awards for individuals , along with photos as a .jpg attachment, via email to [email protected] . Joel Schwalbe , vice president of information technology, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center, was appointed to the board of directors of the Central Florida chapter of the Society for Information Management.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Incognito4Ever
|1,534,147
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Amused
|321
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|6 hr
|Lon Spector
|165
|Going to a garage sale? A few rules (Jun '09)
|Sun
|pissed off
|22
|Go Trump.
|Sun
|Bye bye
|1
|What happened to Orlando?. It's dirty and ghetto.
|Sun
|Bye bye
|1
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|Sun
|Lon Spector
|513,168
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC