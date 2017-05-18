Paul Holton Scores TC Pole Friday at ...

Paul Holton Scores TC Pole Friday at CTMP in Audi

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Paddock Talk

Driver Paul Holton of Orlando, Fla., may have had a home track advantage when the young Touring Car racer rolled into Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend. The 30-year-old professional driver races for the Toronto-based C360R racing operation and has numerous laps around the famed 2.459-mile, 10-turn permanent road racing facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paddock Talk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Grey Ghost 1,533,739
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 36 min Lon Spector 163
CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10) 58 min Lon Spector 513,168
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 1 hr Paul 313
News Central Florida leaders fear big loss if voters... 9 hr Peter 2
___Justice For Caylee___Cont. (Feb '10) Fri zazz 25,598
News Let's Talk About Something Other Than Casey Ant... (Jul '11) Fri Tex the MultI-Tasker 41
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,023 • Total comments across all topics: 281,168,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC