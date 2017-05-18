Paul Holton Scores TC Pole Friday at CTMP in Audi
Driver Paul Holton of Orlando, Fla., may have had a home track advantage when the young Touring Car racer rolled into Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend. The 30-year-old professional driver races for the Toronto-based C360R racing operation and has numerous laps around the famed 2.459-mile, 10-turn permanent road racing facility.
