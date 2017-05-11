Orlando's drought worse than any in p...

Orlando's drought worse than any in past century

2017-05-11

With skies hazed by wildfires, lawns so crisp they look flammable and the St. Johns River stagnant in places, Central Florida's drought is one for the ages, measuring by rain gauges as the most pitiless in a century. From the start of the year through Wednesday, Orlando has had 3.18 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service .

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Orange County was issued at May 11 at 3:07PM EDT

