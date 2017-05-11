Orlando's drought worse than any in past century
With skies hazed by wildfires, lawns so crisp they look flammable and the St. Johns River stagnant in places, Central Florida's drought is one for the ages, measuring by rain gauges as the most pitiless in a century. From the start of the year through Wednesday, Orlando has had 3.18 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service .
