Orlando received 1.26 inches of rain ...

Orlando received 1.26 inches of rain Monday - more than a third of this year's total

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

About 1.26 inches of rain fell in Orlando on Monday, more than a third of what the city saw this year, according to the National Weather Service . There is a 50 percent chance of rain this afternoon, although rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch with higher totals possible with thunderstorms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orlando Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min JRB 1,534,419
News Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo... 2 hr Frogface Kate 364
News 'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev... 10 hr Revelations 166
Let's Chat (Jan '12) 11 hr Voyeur 19,229
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 22 hr Bye bye 33
News Going to a garage sale? A few rules (Jun '09) Sun pissed off 22
Go Trump. Sun Bye bye 1
See all Orlando Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orlando Forum Now

Orlando Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Orlando Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Orlando, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC