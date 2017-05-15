Orlando Police Department limits overtime for officers
Events at Camping World Stadium, The Amway Center and the Orlando Soccer games had every officer, including Orlando police Chief John Mina, picking up mandatory overtime shifts. Orlando police told Channel 9's Shannon Butler Monday that after looking at staffing and the incidents during the last several months, a decision has been made to cut back.
