Orlando police civilian employee arrested in public benefits fraud, authorities say
A civilian employee with the Orlando Police Department was arrested Wednesday and faces charges for her role in helping her boyfriend get public-assistance benefits, authorities say. Janet Lugo, 47, and her boyfriend, 35-year-old Juan Carlos Maldonado Ortiz, lied on applications for food stamps and Medicaid benefits, according to an affidavit from the Florida Department of Financial Services.
