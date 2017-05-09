Orlando investor excited about purchase of historic Howey mansion
Brad Cowherd stood in front of a painting of William J. Howey as he explained his fascination with the mansion the small town's founder built in 1925. The portrait of the citrus grower and developer has a place of prominence at town hall, where Cowherd, 39, of Orlando, had come last week to introduce himself and share his plans to revive the long-vacant Mediterranean Revival-style house that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
