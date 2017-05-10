Orlando Headlines: Man Sentenced Afte...

Orlando Headlines: Man Sentenced After Officer Shot Innocent Bystander

A Florida man initially charged with murder after an officer fatally shot a bystander during a confrontation outside an Orlando bar has been sentenced on a lesser charge. The Orlando Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Kody Roach was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison, minus nearly two years of time served.

