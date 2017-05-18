Orlando drought worsens as the city h...

Orlando drought worsens as the city has its 5th hottest year on record

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

With Orlando's weather sliding from harsh to brutal, the year is registering as the fifth-hottest on record while its drought got even worse during the past week, according to Thursday's update of the U.S. Drought Monitor. Last week, the enormous blotch of extreme drought across South-Central Florida had extended over Osceola County into south Orange County.

