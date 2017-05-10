Orlando cops looking for car that app...

Orlando cops looking for car that appeared to follow victim before fatal shooting

1 hr ago Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Police are looking for a black car that followed a victim from a downtown club just before a fatal shooting. Authorities have been investigating since March 10 when Travis Theophilus Turner, 28, was found shot to death in a silver car in the middle of Orange Blossom Trail at Colonial Drive.

