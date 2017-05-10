Orlando cops looking for car that appeared to follow victim before fatal shooting
Orlando Police are looking for a black car that followed a victim from a downtown club just before a fatal shooting. Authorities have been investigating since March 10 when Travis Theophilus Turner, 28, was found shot to death in a silver car in the middle of Orange Blossom Trail at Colonial Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Orlando Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Yeah
|1,529,633
|Goal for Bithlo: 'Lasting changes' (Jul '10)
|58 min
|Chinadoll
|150
|Tampa Teacher @LoraJane Hates Christians, Promo...
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|70
|Curse of the OJ lawyers (Jul '11)
|7 hr
|Marie
|13
|CASEY: Does the State Have the Goods to Convict? (Mar '10)
|8 hr
|Murphey_Law
|513,149
|'Casey Anthony: An American Murder Mystery' rev...
|8 hr
|Murphey_Law
|137
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|littleme34
|447
Find what you want!
Search Orlando Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC